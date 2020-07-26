Croatia cuts VAT on food to 13%
- Jul 26, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Croatia is to reduce the Value Added Tax rate on basic foodstuffs from 25% to 13%. The implementation date has not yet been confirmed. But the new conservative government has been approved by Parliament this week.
The EU member state had previously proposed to cut VAT from 25% to 24%.
Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.
