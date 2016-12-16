Czech cuts newspaper VAT to 10%
- Dec 16, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Czech parliament has approved a reduction of the VAT rate on newspapers and journals from 15% to 10%. The change will apply from 1 January 2017.
The cut is to provide a tax subsidy to an industry hit be declining sales. To qualify for the new rate, a paper must contain at least 50% or more of advertising.
Need help with your Czech VAT compliance?
Researching Czech VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses