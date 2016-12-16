VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Czech cuts newspaper VAT to 10% - Avalara

Czech cuts newspaper VAT to 10%

  • Dec 16, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Czech cuts newspaper VAT to 10%

The Czech parliament has approved a reduction of the VAT rate on newspapers and journals from 15% to 10%. The change will apply from 1 January 2017.

The cut is to provide a tax subsidy to an industry hit be declining sales. To qualify for the new rate, a paper must contain at least 50% or more of advertising.

Click for free Czech VAT info

Need help with your Czech VAT compliance?



Researching Czech VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Czech VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/czech-republic,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/czech-republic
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/czech-republic,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/czech-republic
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/czech-republic,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/czech-republic
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/czech-republic,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/czech-republic
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara