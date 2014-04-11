Egypt issues VAT reform plans

Egypt has issued its much-anticipated plans to replace the existing General Sales Tax (GST) with a full Value Added Tax.

The existing GST regime is estimated to cost the economy up to 1% of GDP because of the lack of opportunities for companies to recover GST incurred. In addition it has a narrow tax base of just 14% of GDP compared to its nearby competitor, Turkey, which has a 20% share. This leaves the country vulnerable to erratic swings in its revenues according to its economic performance. Raising the tax take would enable Egypt to to cut its high corporate income tax of 25%, compared to Turkey’s 20%.

There had been speculation in January that Egypt VAT would be introduced at 10% or 12%.

The rates on the current GST are: