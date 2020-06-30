Egypt simplified VAT for non-resident e-commerce
- Jun 30, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The Egyptian Finance Ministry has implemented a range of VAT registration and compliance easements to assist non-resident goods and digital services e-commerce businesses to comply with the VAT rules.
The changes include:
- A simplified VAT registration process for non-residents
- Withdrawing the obligation to appoint a fiscal representative
- Confirmed the obligation for non-resident providers to charge VAT to Egyptian consumers for purchases on goods and services
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara