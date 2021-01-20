EU and UK ecommerce commercial invoices and declarations
- Jan 20, 2021 | Richard Asquith
Following EU ecommerce VAT package (Jul 2021) and UK ecommerce reforms (Jan 2021), sellers and facilitating marketplaces will have to include customs commercial invoices or declarations (CN22 and CN23 forms) with their import shipments of goods to consumers. This relates to imported consignments sold under €150 or £135 for the EU and UK, respectively.
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara