EU customs changes with ecommerce VAT package

EU customs for ecommerce is changing on 1 July 2021.

This is based on the EU introducing a range of VAT measures for ecommerce sellers and marketplaces from 1 July 2021. These include: One-Stop-Shop (OSS) single VAT return; ending €22 import VAT exemption with new IOSS return for imports not exceeding €150; and new marketplace VAT liabilities.

To support these VAT measures, there are also customs changes to the UCC codes:

A new super reduced dataset customs declaration for goods not exceeding €150 being imported to EU consumers;

This will mean just a fraction of the data requirements for the customs declarations; and

‘Green channel’ fast customs clearance for consignments not exceeding €150 using the new IOSS reporting regime

Customs declarations containing the reduced (H7) data set can be used by: