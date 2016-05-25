EU Finance Ministers back VAT Action Plan

EU Finance Minister today backed the European Commission’s (EC) plans for a wholesale modernisation of the EU VAT regime.

The Economic and Financial Affairs Council configuration (ECOFIN) reviewed the programme to simplify VAT compliance and tackle fraud at its quarterly meeting in Brussels. The Plan proposes a range of measures including the extension of MOSS reporting to goods, more co-operation between tax authorities and the removal of zero rating on intra-community supplies.

Key points from ECOFIN on the VAT Action Plan included: