EU tax advisors propose €125,000 VAT MOSS threshold

The Confederation Fiscale Europeenne (CFE), the association of European tax advisors, has recommended a Mini One-Stop-Shop (MOSS) VAT registration threshold of €125,000 per annum.

Modernising VAT for cross-border e-commerce

The call was made as part of the CFE’s submission to the European Commission on the Modernising VAT for cross-border e-commerce. Other points made by the CFE included: