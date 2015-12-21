EU tax advisors propose €125,000 VAT MOSS threshold
- Dec 21, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The Confederation Fiscale Europeenne (CFE), the association of European tax advisors, has recommended a Mini One-Stop-Shop (MOSS) VAT registration threshold of €125,000 per annum.
Modernising VAT for cross-border e-commerce
The call was made as part of the CFE’s submission to the European Commission on the Modernising VAT for cross-border e-commerce. Other points made by the CFE included:
- The digital services MOSS reporting regime should be extended from digital goods to physical goods
- Retention of the Low Value Consignment Relief, which grants the VAT and duty free importation of low value goods into the EU
- The right for companies to only have to comply with the invoice rules of their home country on cross border sales
- The introduction of a single EU audit from a seller’s home country tax authorities
- The introduction of a cross-border dispute resolution mechanism to avoid businesses potentially suffering double taxation
- Dropping the country-by-country distance selling threshold for a single pan-EU threshold, supported by the MOSS reporting regime
- Granting the right to non-VAT registered businesses to recover input VAT
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara