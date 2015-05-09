EU to cut VAT rates on digital news June 2016

The European Commission President, Jean-Claus Juncker, has this week called for the harmonization of VAT rates on printed and online newspapers and journals.

The plan is to introduce the appropriate amendments to the EU VAT Directive by June 2016. Once ratified, member states could then apply the change in their local VAT laws.

Currently, most member states operate reduced VAT rates on traditional, printed newspapers and magazines. However, most levy their standard VAT rates on the internet-based versions of the same publications. For example, Germany levies 7% and 19% on printed and electronic newspapers, respectively.