EU warns 14 states on Four Quick Fixes delay

  • Jan 28, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The European Commission has warned 14 states on their failure to implement the VAT four quick fixes by 1 January 2020. The countries are: Belgium; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Denmark; France; Greece; Italy; Luxembourg; Poland; Portugal: Romania; Slovakia; Spain; and UK.

The warning comes in the form of a formal notice. The states have two months to respond and implement the new measures. These cover four changes to B2B cross-border transactions:

Quick fix

TopicWhat's changing

Call-off stock

Harmonising and reducing the obligation to VAT register on stock holdings held with a customer in another EU member state. 

Chain transactions

Clarifying the pan-EU VAT rules on supply chain transactions and VAT zero-rating to provide businesses with certainty on their obligations. 

Proof of cross-border transportation

Harmonising the proof of transport document rules for zero-rating intra- community supplies. 

Valid Customer VAT number

Obliging suppliers to obtain a customers’ VAT number, and list it on the sales invoices, as a new substantive condition for zero-rated intra-community supplies. 

