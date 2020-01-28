EU warns 14 states on Four Quick Fixes delay

The European Commission has warned 14 states on their failure to implement the VAT four quick fixes by 1 January 2020. The countries are: Belgium; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Denmark; France; Greece; Italy; Luxembourg; Poland; Portugal: Romania; Slovakia; Spain; and UK.

The warning comes in the form of a formal notice. The states have two months to respond and implement the new measures. These cover four changes to B2B cross-border transactions: