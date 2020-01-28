EU warns 14 states on Four Quick Fixes delay
- Jan 28, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The European Commission has warned 14 states on their failure to implement the VAT four quick fixes by 1 January 2020. The countries are: Belgium; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Denmark; France; Greece; Italy; Luxembourg; Poland; Portugal: Romania; Slovakia; Spain; and UK.
The warning comes in the form of a formal notice. The states have two months to respond and implement the new measures. These cover four changes to B2B cross-border transactions:
Quick fix
|Topic
|What's changing
1
Harmonising and reducing the obligation to VAT register on stock holdings held with a customer in another EU member state.
2
Clarifying the pan-EU VAT rules on supply chain transactions and VAT zero-rating to provide businesses with certainty on their obligations.
3
Harmonising the proof of transport document rules for zero-rating intra- community supplies.
4
Obliging suppliers to obtain a customers’ VAT number, and list it on the sales invoices, as a new substantive condition for zero-rated intra-community supplies.