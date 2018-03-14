VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Finland questions EU VAT rate reforms - Avalara

Finland questions EU VAT rate reforms

  • Mar 14, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Finland questions EU VAT rate reforms

The Finnish government has questioned European Union proposal to allow member states more control of their reduced VAT rates.

The Finish Ministry of Finance is concerned that this would lead to intra-state competitive tax cuts. Also, potentially, a highly complex system with many variations on rates for the same products and services across the EU states. This could impede the efficient operation of the Single Market, and increase the VAT compliance burden. Finland also does not support the proposed negative list concept of supplies which cannot benefit from reduced rates.
The EU proposed in January to free up the reduced rate regime, allowing states effectively full control over the reduced rates they apply. Presently, states may only reduce rates on goods or services listed in the EU VAT Directive, Annex III. This fixed regime has created negative publicity in some countries as it has restricted changes to products such as e-books, women sanitary products and green, energy-saving products.

Click for free Finnish VAT info

Need help with your Finnish VAT compliance?



Researching Finnish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Finland VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/finland,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/finland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/finland,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/finland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/finland,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/finland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/finland,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/finland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara