GCC publishes VAT treaty

The Gulf Co-operation Council, which incorporates six Arab Gulf States, last week published its VAT Treaty, outlining the proposed January 2018 common VAT regime. The six GCC states are: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

This framework agreement outlines the structure of the harmonized VAT regime across the six states, and will be used as a guide for the states to implement their own legislation locally.

Key features of GCC Framework Agreement