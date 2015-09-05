German live events VAT ruling
- Sep 5, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The German fiscal court, BMF, provided some further VAT guidance on the rules surrounding services provided to exhibitions and other live events.
The provision of hosts/hostesses is also included now within the definition of the three services which would make normally property-related service instead qualify for the general service rule. Under the latter, the reverse charge may be used and no German VAT is required by a non-resident service provider.
But the provision of accommodation is still to be regarded as a separate, non-event related supply of a service.
The court has also permitted the extension of the 3-service VAT rule to congresses.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara