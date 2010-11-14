Greece to increase reduced VAT rates 2011
- Nov 14, 2010 | Richard Asquith
The Greek authorities have announced plans to increase the reduced VAT rates as detailed below from 1st January 2011. This comes on top of the recent increases in the standard VAT rates. The new Greek VAT rates are:
- Reduced Rate 11% to rise to 13%
- Reduced Rate 5.5% to rise to 6.5%
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara