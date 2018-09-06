Hungary live reporting 1 month on

Hungary has declared the 1 July launch of its new live VAT invoice reporting regime a success. Over 250,000 tax payers have now started submitting their real-time issued invoices to the tax authorities – in reality, this may be on a batch-process each day.

Hungary has therefore now withdrawn its soft launch from 31 August, and will begin to impose penalties on any undeclared invoices. However, there may be exceptions for some time where companies have acted in good faith.