Hungary raises VAT registration threshold
- Nov 13, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Hungary is planning to raise its VAT registration threshold from HUF8 million to HUF12 million from 1 January 2019. The threshold does not apply to non-resident businesses, which must register at the time of their first taxable supply.
The proposal must be ratified by the European Commission since it is above the threshold agreed at the time of Hungary’s in 2004.hungary
