VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Hungary raises VAT registration threshold - Avalara

Hungary raises VAT registration threshold

  • Nov 13, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Hungary raises VAT registration threshold

Hungary is planning to raise its VAT registration threshold from HUF8 million to HUF12 million from 1 January 2019.  The threshold does not apply to non-resident businesses, which must register at the time of their first taxable supply.

The proposal must be ratified by the European Commission since it is above the threshold agreed at the time of Hungary’s in 2004.hungary

Click for free Hungarian VAT info

Need help with your Hungarian VAT compliance?



Researching Hungarian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Hungary VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara