Hungary SAF-T proposal

The Hungarian tax authority is considering launching a pilot for Standard Audit File for Tax (SAF-T), the global schema for the exchange of transactional data between the tax authorities and tax payers. This may trial at the start of 2020, and a potential launch in 2021.

Hungary introduced live invoice reporting in July 2018, and this would remain in place when SAF-T is launched.

SAF-T was developed by the OECD in 2005. It has now been implemented in nine EU countries. Whilst it was created to help ensure harmonised tax transactional reporting internationally, most of the countries have developed localised requirements. All countries have imposed it on a demand-only basis, generally prior to a tax audit. Poland is the only state to require at as part of the VAT return filing cycle. Poland is also planning to withdraw its VAT return in January 2020; relying on the SAF-T submission instead.