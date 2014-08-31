Hungary VAT invoices, reverse charge and Mini One Stop Shop

There have been a range of changes to the Hungarian VAT regime over the past month as it continues to move into line with the EU VAT Directive .

From 1 January 2015, the domestic reverse charge is to be introduced on the sale of iron and steel, requiring the seller to nil VAT and the customer to account for both the sales and the purchase VAT. This is being introduced to help reduce the huge amount of VAT fraud believed to be going on in Hungary presently. It is part of the European Commission’s VAT Quick Reaction Mechanism introduced last year to enable member state to introduce domestic reverse charge within 30 days of notifying the EC.

Many services and goods are already provided on the reverse charge basis in Hungary due to VAT fraud problems, including construction and carbon gas.