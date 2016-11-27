VATLive > Blog > GST > India e-commerce GST withholding tax - Avalara

India e-commerce GST withholding tax

  • Nov 27, 2016 | Richard Asquith
India e-commerce GST withholding tax

Indian e-commerce companies will face Tax Collected at Source (TCS) obligations on the new Goods and Services Tax regime due to launch in 2017. The rate could hit 2% on intra-state sales of goods and electronic services.

TCS is an Indian income withholding tax collected from suppliers by Indian e-commerce companies – such as Snapdeal and Flipkart - selling certain goods acquired for resale. The e-commerce business then declares and pays any TCS collected in a quarterly return to the tax authorities. The vendor of the goods is entitled to a credit on any TCS suffered, which they  apply against other income tax return.

TCS is generally 1%, although a further 1% may be suffered on intra-state transfers according to the new GST legislation.

Click for free Indian GST info

Latest news
India extends Sept GST return deadline
October 21, 2018

India has extended by 5 days the deadline for the filing of September's Goods and Services Tax return. The new filing deadline for the GSTR-3B...
Read more
Japan confirms 2019 Consumption Tax hike
October 14, 2018

Japan is to confirm this week its plan to complete the second rise in its Consumption Tax, from 8% to 10% in October 2019.  The...
Read more
Singapore GST changes
October 6, 2018

The Ministry of Finance in Singapore is to update its proposals to reform its Goods and Services regime following a recent public consultation. The reforms...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara