VATLive > Blog > GST > India Simplified GST returns Jul 2019

India Simplified GST Returns Jul 2019

  • May 18, 2019 | Richard Asquith

The new simplified Goods and Services Tax return is to be launched 1 July 2019. This will require just one GST return per month for most businesses instead of the current 2 (3 for largest tax payers).

The new filing was originally proposed in July 2018 by the GST Council, the body overseeing the GST regime. It has already been delayed twice due to IT issues. It will require a single return per month. Smaller tax payers – revenues up to Rs 5 Crore per annum – can file quarterly with monthly GST remittances. There will be a three-stage rollout:

  1. Jul 2019 Businesse continue to file the existing GSTR 1 for sales and GSTR 3B summary return;
  2. Jan 2020 single, new filing. B2C businesses will submit sales totals; B2B will include purchase invoice details; and
  3. TBA, online vendor and customer invoice matching requirements.

Confirmation of the July 2019 launch is dependent on the ongoing general elections and the incumbent BJP party remaining in power.

India GST news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe