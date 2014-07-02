Indian budget likely to signal move to Goods & Services Tax GST

Following this Spring’s Indian elections, and the victory by the business-friendly Narenda Modi, it is anticipated that the 2014/15 budget will signal fresh plans to implement Indian GST.

The current Indian VAT, Service Tax, CENVAT and other indirect taxes are complex and often overlap, resulting in high tax burden on manufacturing and a deterrent to trade across State lines. GST, based on the OECD Guidelines for VAT/GST, has long been promised, and offers a potential 1%+ boost to India’s flagging GDP.