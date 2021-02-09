Indonesia VAT coronavirus measures

9 Feb - small businesses in free trade bonded zones will be given rapid VAT refunds on their input VAT credits.

21 June - there is to be a one month delay to the planned launch of Indonesia VAT on digital services. The new implementation date is

24 April - the VAT credit refund limit ('resitution') has been increased to IR 5billion.

19 March - Indonesia has introduced a range of Value Added Tax and direct tax measures to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

Granted postponements of payments of import VAT for businesses, and offer accelerated VAT credit repayments for manufacturers.

Waiver of 10% consumption taxes on hotels and restaurants in Bali and nine other tourist destinations for the next three months.

The threshold for automatic VAT refunds has been raised to IDR 5billion from IDR 1billion. This will be in place until September 2020.

