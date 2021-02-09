Indonesia VAT coronavirus measures
- Feb 9, 2021 | Richard Asquith
9 Feb - small businesses in free trade bonded zones will be given rapid VAT refunds on their input VAT credits.
21 June - there is to be a one month delay to the planned launch of Indonesia VAT on digital services. The new implementation date is
24 April - the VAT credit refund limit ('resitution') has been increased to IR 5billion.
19 March - Indonesia has introduced a range of Value Added Tax and direct tax measures to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Granted postponements of payments of import VAT for businesses, and offer accelerated VAT credit repayments for manufacturers.
- Waiver of 10% consumption taxes on hotels and restaurants in Bali and nine other tourist destinations for the next three months.
- The threshold for automatic VAT refunds has been raised to IDR 5billion from IDR 1billion. This will be in place until September 2020.
