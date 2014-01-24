Irish anti-VAT fraud measures

The Irish government introduced a number of measures through its Finance Bill to prevent fraud in Irish VAT compliance. The changes came into effect from 1 January 2014.

VAT registered businesses must refund to the Irish Revenue any deducted input VAT on payables invoices if they have not actually paid their supplier’s bill after six months. This measure was introduced at the start of 2014 for invoices claimed from 1 July 2013. This means that input invoices claimed for, but not settled from that date are now liable for a correction in the next Irish VAT return. In addition, the new measure applies to VAT reverse charge transactions, including intra-community supplies.

The Irish Revenue is prepared to put aside this new requirement if the company can demonstrate clear commercial reasons for the delay in settlement.