VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Latvia cuts VAT registration threshold - Avalara

Latvia cuts VAT registration threshold

  • Aug 24, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Latvia cuts VAT registration threshold

Latvia’s parliament has ratified proposals to reduce the annual Value Added Tax registration threshold from €50,000 to €40,000 per annum.

The new level above which it is compulsory to register the supply of taxable goods or services will apply from 1 January 2018.

Click for free Latvian VAT info

Need help with your Latvian VAT compliance?



Researching Latvian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Latvia VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/latvia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/latvia
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/latvia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/latvia
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/latvia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/latvia
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/latvia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/latvia
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara