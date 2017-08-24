Latvia cuts VAT registration threshold
- Aug 24, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Latvia’s parliament has ratified proposals to reduce the annual Value Added Tax registration threshold from €50,000 to €40,000 per annum.
The new level above which it is compulsory to register the supply of taxable goods or services will apply from 1 January 2018.
