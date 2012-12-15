Latvia new VAT Act 2013

The Latvian government has approved a new VAT law, which will come into force on 1 January 2013.

Key changes include:

Customers may now compile self-billing VAT invoices

Businesses will no longer have to revise input VAT on small gifts or loss / damage to property

New provisions on the carry forward of VAT credits

Option to tax on immovable property

Numerous adjustments to the place of supply rules

The above changes have been under review since 2010.