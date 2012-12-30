Lithuania import vat and returns update 2013
- Dec 30, 2012 | Richard Asquith
The Lithuanian government has issued new governance on a range of VAT compliance issues. These changes will come into during 2013.
The changes in include:
Improved deductibility of import VAT
From March 2013, there will be improved rules on the deduction of import VAT, incurred in when bringing goods into the EU first time. Importers will be able to delay any payment of VAT until the following VAT return – rather than the current regime of paying at the time of importation. This mirrors other regimes, such as the UK.
Non VAT payers
Under certain circumstances, non-registered VAT payers may also deduct VAT. This change will come into effect on 1 January 2013.
VAT invoice changes
In situations of bad debts, suppliers must complete 2x free forms, which may be issued in electronic form. Sales to non-VAT payers through vending machines no longer require VAT invoices. This comes into effect on 1 January 2013.
Lost goods through criminal losses
New documentation requirement to verify the deducibility of input costs for goods lost through criminal loss.