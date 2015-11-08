Malaysia cuts GST registration threshold
- Nov 8, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The new 2016 budget has introduced a number of changes to the Malaysian GST regime, which was introduced in April this year to replace the Sales and Services Taxes. The GST rate is 6%.
The changes include:
- The GST registration threshold will be reduced from MYR100,000 to MYR50,000 per annum on the flat rate VAT scheme for certain sectors only
- A GST exemption regime for reimporters is to be introduced
- The range of medicines subject to nil VAT will be extended
- Purchasers by consumers of prepaid phone cards are to receive a 6% credit of the GST
- Flights to a number of Malaysian rural locations and airlines are to become nil rated for VAT
