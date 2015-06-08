Malaysia extends 1st GST return deadline
- Jun 8, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Following the introduction of GST to Malaysia on 1 April 2015, the customs department has announced that it will extend the deadline for the first monthly filing from 31 May to 14 June 2015.
Companies with a turnover of less than MYS5 million per annum can file quarterly returns.
The new Malaysian Goods & Services Tax was introduced to replace the existing Sales and Services taxes. The rate for the new OECD-based GST is 6%. It is levied on the supply of most goods & services, with exemptions for exports and financial services. Basic foodstuffs and other essentials are nil rated.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara