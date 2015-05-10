Malaysia GST briefing on returns and payments

Malaysia introduced its new Goods & Services Tax on 1 April 2015 at a rate of 6%. Last week, it issued a range of briefings on the submission of returns and payments of taxes due.

The new Malaysian GST is set at 6%. It replaced the two Sales and Services Taxes which were effectively sales taxes with no right of deduction. This mean there was extensive double taxation through the production chain for companies. In addition, the government widened the tax base GST applied to so as to help stabilize tax revenues in the future.