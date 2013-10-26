Malaysia introduces 6% GST 1 April 2015

The Malaysian Prime Minister has announced yesterday plans to introduce a Goods and Sales Tax (GST), similar to VAT, on 1 April 2015. The standard Malaysian GST rate will be 6%. Foodstuffs will be largely exempt. It will replace the existing Sales and Services Taxes.

The current Malaysian consumptions taxes, Sales Tax and Services Tax, were introduced in the 1970’s as simple consumption taxes. There is no right to deduct across the stages of production, which gives rises to compound tax, and opportunities for fraud.

Sales tax is applied to imports and locally produced goods for domestic consumption. Some imported produce from countries within a regional free trade zone are exempt from Sales Tax on importation. Most goods attract 10% Sales Tax, with a reduced rate of 5% for foodstuffs and other goods.

Service Tax is applied to most services. There is some scope for an exemption from Service Tax for VAT Groups for related companies