Malta e-books VAT rate cut

Malta is to become the first EU member state to harmonise its VAT rate on digital books and online journals
- Nov 4, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Malta is to become the first EU member state to harmonise its VAT rate on digital books and online journals with their reduced-rated paper equivalents. This follows the EU Finance Minister (ECOFIN) meeting in 2 October where it was agreed that the VAT Directive would be amended to allow reduced or nil rating for digital printed products.
Malta is to make e-books subject to its 5% reduced rate from 1 January 2019.
