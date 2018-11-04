VATLive > Blog > VAT > Malta e-books VAT rate cut

Malta is to become the first EU member state to harmonise its VAT rate on digital books and online journals

  • Nov 4, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Malta is to become the first EU member state to harmonise its VAT rate on digital books and online journals with their reduced-rated paper equivalents. This follows the EU Finance Minister (ECOFIN) meeting in 2 October where it was agreed that the VAT Directive would be amended to allow reduced or nil rating for digital printed products.

Malta is to make e-books subject to its 5% reduced rate from 1 January 2019.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
