Moldova cuts VAT on hospitality and accommodation

The East European state of Moldova has reduced the Value Added Tax rate on hotel, restaurant and hospitality services from 12% to 6%.

The cut reflects the early-stage re-opening of the tourism sector and its need for sustained economic support following the COVID-19 lockdowns. These supplies were originally subject to the standard VAT rate of 20% prior to the start of the pandemic.

Many other countries have been providing targeted support to hard-hit sectors. This has included: UK; Ireland; Germany; Belgium; Austria; and many others around the world. As lockdowns have been rolled over, these tax breaks have been extended too.