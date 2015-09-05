Nepal VAT registration threshold increase
- Sep 5, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The 2016 budget for Nepal has submitted, and included a change in the Value Added Tax registration threshold.
The new VAT registration threshold has been raised to 5 million Rupees from NPR 2 million Rupees. The tax is still levied at 13%. Unusually, Nepal levies VAT on exports as well as imports.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara