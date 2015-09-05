VATLive > Blog > Compliance > Nepal VAT registration threshold increase - Avalara

Nepal VAT registration threshold increase

  • Sep 5, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The 2016 budget for Nepal has submitted, and included a change in the Value Added Tax registration threshold.

The new VAT registration threshold has been raised to 5 million Rupees from NPR 2 million Rupees. The tax is still levied at 13%. Unusually, Nepal levies VAT on exports as well as imports.

