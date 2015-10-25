Netherlands cuts EC Sales List quarterly threshold 2016

The Dutch tax authorities are to cut the threshold for quarterly filings of EC Sales Listing (Recapitulative Statements) on 1 January 2016 from €100,000 to €50,000

The EU VAT Directive requires VAT registered businesses to complete monthly recapitulative statements detailing intra-community supplies of goods or services to EU VAT registered business. EU member states may vary this to quarterly returns for businesses with such transactions under €50,000 per annum.

On this basis, the European Commission has requested the Dutch authorities to modify its threshold to €50,000

The change comes following a notification from the European Union that the Dutch where in breach of Article 263(1) of the EU VAT Directive.