Norway and EU enter anti VAT fraud discussions

The EU’s European Commission and Norwegian VAT office have agreed this week to commence discussions on procedures to help reduce the amount of cross-border fraud.

This will include mutual exchange of trading information captured by both sides in VAT returns and Intrastat filings.

This latest move follows an EU anti-VAT fraud initiative in February with Russia and Norway to pursue joint-mechanisms. It is anticipated that China, Turkey and Canada will join the program in 2015. It is hoped that the US will join too to extend exchanges on potential US Sales Tax fraud.