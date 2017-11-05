VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Norway SAF-T 2019 delay - Avalara

Norway SAF-T 2019 delay

  • Nov 5, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Norway looks likely to delay the January 2018 introduction of mandatory Standard Audit Files for Tax (SAF-T) until at least 2019.

Currently, the production of Norwegian SAF-T files has been a voluntary obligation since January 2017. The plans were to make this mandatory from 1 January 2018.  Files would not be required with each VAT return, as, for example, is required in Poland. Instead, they would have to be produced on demand from the Norwegian tax authorities.

However, changes to the implementing legislation have still not be tabled by the Ministry of Finance, and are unlikely to be in place in time for 2018. The Directorate of Taxes has already indicated that it wishes to give tax payers at least 12 months implementation notice for mandatory submissions – so the earliest launch date would be the start of 2019.

SAF-T VAT reporting

SAF-T is an electronic file protocol designed to enable the efficient and consistent exchange of tax information between companies and international tax authorities. It was designed by the OECD, and has been implemented across many countries in the EU and beyond.  SAF-T submissions can include details of transactions from the: General Ledger; Purchase Ledger; Sales Ledger; Fixed Assets; Stock Movements; and Bank Accounts.

