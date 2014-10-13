Norway VAT registration and VAT import thresholds raised

As part of the 2015 budget, Norway is to make a number of changes to VAT registrations and other compliance matters.

The low value consignment stock relief for Norway is to rise. The enables consumer or businesses to import small value items bought over the internet without any Norwegian VAT – currently 25% VAT. The current Norwegian limit will rise from Kroner 200 to 500 per individual parcel. This is about Euro 50.

Many countries around this world operate such limits to simplify administration. In the European Union, the import VAT threshold is generally Euro 22 or lower.