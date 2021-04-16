VATLive > Blog > Oman > Oman 5% VAT launched today

Oman 5% VAT launched today

  • Apr 16, 2021 | Richard Asquith

Oman VAT launched today. It is the fourth of the six Gulf Arab states to implement the consumption tax as part of a regional VAT and Customs union. The others are Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain.

Oman has set-out the VAT registration timetable as the Arab Gulf country implements VAT from 16 April 2021. There will be a compulsory VAT registration threshold of OMR 38,500 per annum. There will be a voluntary registration threshold of OMR 19,250.

Registrations will be accepted as following five waves:

 

2021 Registration application dates

VAT turnover

Registration date

1

1 Feb to 15 Mar

Above OMR 1m

16 Apr 2021

2

1 Apr to 31 May

OMR 500k to OMR 1m

1 Jul

3

1 Jul to 31 Aug

OMR 250k to OMR 499k

1 Oct

4

1 Dec to 28 Feb 2022

OMR 38.5k to OMR 249k

1 Apr 2022

5

1 Feb

Voluntary - OMR 19,250

 

