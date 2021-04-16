Oman 5% VAT launched today
- Apr 16, 2021 | Richard Asquith
Oman VAT launched today. It is the fourth of the six Gulf Arab states to implement the consumption tax as part of a regional VAT and Customs union. The others are Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain.
Oman has set-out the VAT registration timetable as the Arab Gulf country implements VAT from 16 April 2021. There will be a compulsory VAT registration threshold of OMR 38,500 per annum. There will be a voluntary registration threshold of OMR 19,250.
Registrations will be accepted as following five waves:
2021 Registration application dates
VAT turnover
Registration date
1
1 Feb to 15 Mar
Above OMR 1m
16 Apr 2021
2
1 Apr to 31 May
OMR 500k to OMR 1m
1 Jul
3
1 Jul to 31 Aug
OMR 250k to OMR 499k
1 Oct
4
1 Dec to 28 Feb 2022
OMR 38.5k to OMR 249k
1 Apr 2022
5
1 Feb
Voluntary - OMR 19,250