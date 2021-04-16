Oman 5% VAT launched today

Oman VAT launched today. It is the fourth of the six Gulf Arab states to implement the consumption tax as part of a regional VAT and Customs union. The others are Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain.

Oman has set-out the VAT registration timetable as the Arab Gulf country implements VAT from 16 April 2021. There will be a compulsory VAT registration threshold of OMR 38,500 per annum. There will be a voluntary registration threshold of OMR 19,250.

Registrations will be accepted as following five waves: