Peru extends VAT payment for coronavirus

19 May - taxpayers may apply for up to 6-month payment plans on their VAT liabilities, must still file lastest March and April returns.

7 May - delays on electronic sales, purchase and accounting books. The annual report of transactions with other businesses has been moved back to 29 May.

6 April Peru has published a number of tax extensions on filings and payments during the COVID-19 crisis.

Value Added Tax reports and remittances for February, March and April have been extended. The issuance of tax penalties for late filings and payments has also been suspended.

