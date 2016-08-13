Poland SAF-T guidance
- Aug 13, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Polish Ministry of Finance has provided additional guidance on the 1 July 2016 adoption of Standard Audit File for Tax (SAT-T) filings.
All resident or non-resident VAT registered business are now required to submit SAF-T files on a monthly basis. Small companies (less than 250 employees or €50million local currency equivalent sales turnover per annum)
SAF-T requirements
- Until further notice, eligible businesses will only be required to submit Structures 4 and 5, VAT Transactions and Sales VAT invoices respectively
- VAT exempt activities do not trigger SAF-T filing obligations
- In periods with no taxable transactions, ‘nil’ SAF-T reporting is still required
- Imported services under the reverse charge principle will still require non-resident supplier details in Structure 4 on the sales-side
- Group companies filing SAF-T filings will be treated as separate companies
- Corrective VAT returns will require matching corrective SAF-T returns for the corresponding period
- Companies will have to include their customers’ VAT number in their VAT Transactions from 1 January 2017
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara