Portugal SAF-T update
- Jun 15, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Portugal has issued an update SAF-T standard. It contains two changes:
- The XSD schema for invoices and delivery notes
- The Taxonomies which identify the codes with the correspondence tables to identify accounts
The Standard Audit File for Tax was introduced into Portugal in 2008, and become mandatory on a monthly basis in 2013.
Need help with your Portuguese VAT compliance?
Researching Portuguese VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara