Portugal VAT invoice series number pre-clearance
- Aug 26, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Portugal is to tighten-up its e-invoicing requirements for 2019. It is implementing a range of requirements on B2B and B2C electronic invoices, including the requirement to obtain government controlled invoice numbers.
The changes include:
- Lowering the threshold for resident businesses to use certified invoicing software to €75,000 for 2019 and then €50,000 for 2020.
- The obligation to apply in advance to the Portuguese Tax and Customs Authority for unique invoice series range of numbers to be used for future sales invoices. The unique number, UUID, must be accompanied by a QR Code on the printed version of any invoice. This is similar to the Brazilian Nota Fiscal.
Need help with your Portuguese VAT compliance?
Researching Portuguese VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara