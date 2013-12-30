Romania changes obligatory VAT cash accounting scheme to voluntary

The Romanian tax office is drawing up plans to change its controversial compulsory VAT cash accounting regime to a purely voluntary scheme.

The current compulsory scheme was introduced at the start of 2013. This enabled small traders – with a turnover below €500k per annum – to pay VAT only when they had collected the output on their sales. And to only recover VAT on any inputs when they had paid it. This system, increasingly common in other EU countries, provides some cash flow relief to small entrepreneurs, and simplifies their reporting requirements.

The design of the scheme has created a number of problems: