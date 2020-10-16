Russia cuts e-book VAT rate to 10%

Russia has announced plans to reclassify electronic and audio books for education, cluture and science from the standard VAT rate of 20% to the reduced rate of 10%. The measure is aimed at supporting the publishing industry, as well has helping readers.

The signed decree of the Russian Prime Minister has amended the Government Decree of January 23, 2003 No. 41.

In the European Union, most countries have now reduced their e-book VAT rates to their reduced rates or nil rates. This follows agreement amongst the member states on aligning VAT on e-books and their physical equivalents.