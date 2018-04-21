VATLive > Blog > VAT > Russia lowers VAT low value consignment relief - Avalara

Russia lowers VAT low value consignment relief

  • Apr 21, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Russian Ministry of Finance has proposed lowering the VAT-free threshold for goods imported into the country – ‘low value consignment relief’.

From 1 July 2018, the threshold will be cut from €1,000 to €500 per import. It will be further dropped to €200 on 1 January 2019.

Many other countries are reducing or scrapping VAT and Custom Duties thresholds on personal imports due to large-scale frauds. The EU is to scrap its threshold in the next two years.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara