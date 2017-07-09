VATLive > Blog > VAT > Russia mulls e-services split payments - Avalara

Russia mulls e-services split payments

  • Jul 9, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The Russian tax authority has indicated that it may start requiring online electronic services market places to collect VAT charged on transactions on their marketplaces.

The aim would be to ensure non-residents selling streaming games, videos, music, apps, e-books etc. are correctly remitting the 18% Russian VAT due.

In addition to online marketplaces, credit card companies may be drawn into the requirement, too.

