VATLive > Blog > VAT > Russia VAT rise to 20% Jan 2019 - Avalara

Russia VAT rise to 20% Jan 2019

  • Jun 14, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Russia VAT rise to 20% Jan 2019

The Russian government has approved a VAT rise from 18% to 20% on 1 January 2019. It must next be ratified by the Russian Parliament – which is likely to be a mere formality.

The hike is less than the Russian 22% VAT threatened earlier. There will be no change to the reduced VAT rate of 10% on basic foodstuffs, medicines, child’s clothing and newspapers & journals.

In addition, the pension age will rise for men and women. The VAT and pensions measures are being introduced to help meet the state deficit despite a recovery in oil prices from $40 to $70 per barrel.

Click for free Russian VAT info

Need help with your Russian VAT compliance?



Researching Russian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Russia VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara