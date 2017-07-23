VATLive > Blog > VAT > Saudi Arabia VAT regime details - Avalara

Saudi Arabia VAT regime details

  • Jul 23, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Implementation regulations have been issued for the 2018 Saudi Arabia VAT regime.

The implementation regulation adds lengthy details to the recently published VAT implementation legislation.  This in turn is based on the Gulf Co-Operation Council (GCC) VAT Treaty, which provides broad guidance on the VAT regime to be introduced in 2018 in all 6 GCC states.

The regulations cover:

  • VAT registrations
  • VAT returns
  • Allowable deductions
  • VAT rates, including zero rated and exempt supplies
  • Tax point
  • Place of supply
  • VAT invoices
  • Record keeping

Latest Saudi news
Saudi Arabia VAT reverse charge foreign providers
October 5, 2018

The Saudi Arabian tax authority has published guidance on the reverse charge rules for B2B supplies provided by non-residents. As with most VAT regimes, the...
Read more
Saudi Arabia 4,700 VAT violations
April 23, 2018

Following the 1 January 2018 launch of 5% VAT in Saudi Arabia, over 4,700 violations have been found from 12,578 audits of businesses. The figures...
Read more
Four Gulf states not ready for VAT till end of 2019
February 15, 2018

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has declared that the Arab Gulf states of Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait will not be prepared for the launch...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara