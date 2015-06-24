VATLive > Blog > VAT > South Korea digital VAT update - Avalara

South Korea digital VAT update

  • Jun 24, 2015 | Richard Asquith
South Korea digital VAT update

 

The South Korean tax authorities have provided further guidance to foreign providers of electronic services to consumers ahead of the imposition of digital Korean VAT on 1 July 2015.

Korean VAT returns

Registrations by such foreign providers will by required by the NTS, and must be submitted within 20 days of commencement of taxable supplies. VAT returns will be due on a quarterly basis. VAT returns must be filed by the 25th of the month following the reporting period.

Korean VAT on electronic service

Under the Korean VAT Act, Articles 53, the service subject to the new VAT rules include services provided across the internet or other electronic networks including: apps, games, video, films, music, software, e-documents etc.

Korea is following the EU 2015 VAT changes on e-services this year. South Africa brought foreign providers of e-services into its VAT net last year. Japan has the same plans for Consumption Tax in 2015.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara