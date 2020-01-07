Periodic VAT returns must be submitted by all companies with a Korean VAT number, detailing all taxable supplies (sales) and inputs (costs). There are two return periods each year in South Korea, ie. 1st January – 30th June, and 1st July – 31st December. However, preliminary returns are also required at the end of the first and third calendar quarters.

The return deadline in Korea is 25 days from the period end, and any associated VAT liability must also be paid by this deadline. In the case of a tax credit (where the VAT incurred by the company exceeds the VAT charged on its sales in the reporting period), approved credits will be paid over to the company within 30 days of the return deadline.